2 teens arrested weeks after deadly shooting on E. Olney Rd.

NORFOLK, Va. — Two teens are now in custody weeks after a man was shot to death on E. Olney Road, police say.

Trent Turner, a 19-year-old man from Portsmouth, and a 17-year-old boy were arrested on Thursday, March 14 in connection to the shooting, police say.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. on February 12 in the 500 block of E. Olney Road, police say. There, officers say they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries, police say.

Police later identified the man who was shot to death as 42-year-old Edward Collins.

Turner and the 17-year-old are both facing the following charges, according to police: second-degree murder, use of a firearm, and conspiracy.

The 17-year-old is being held at the Norfolk Detention Center and Turner is being held in the Norfolk City Jail, police say.

It's unclear what led to the violence. We'll update this article once we learn more.