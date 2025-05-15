2026 Norfolk budget: Trash disposal price hike, free downtown parking, city repairs

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk City Council unanimously voted to approve its Fiscal Year 2026 budget on Tuesday.

This financial plan covers the allocation of $1.98 billion in city funds; it will go into effect on July 1.

$1.56 billion will go towards the operating budget, $260 million for capital projects (infrastructure/city system upgrades), and nearly $141 million in expected grant funding.

The city council approved a $60 increase in the annual trash collection fee. For single-family homes and buildings with no more than four units, the annual fee will be raised from $342.12 to $402.12. For buildings with five or more units, the annual fee will go from $569.28 to $629.28. The budget cites increased costs in waste management services as the reason for this price hike.

Over $450 million from the budget will be allocated to funding Norfolk Public Schools.

The approved budget also includes a measure to waive downtown parking fees for the first two hours. This will be done as a pilot program to see if it increases foot traffic in the downtown area. To offset the costs, street meter rates will increase for an additional 20 cents per quarter hour, or 80 cents for a full hour.

Parking garage rates will remain the same after the two hours.

Regarding public safety improvements, the approved budget features pay raises for public safety employees, the addition of new positions, the purchase of new police vehicles, and plans to replace Fire Station 9.

Revenue generated by the city will be go towards various capital improvement projects, such as the construction of a parking deck at Harbor Park, the building of Maury High School, renovations to Chrysler Hall, and upgrades to road drainage systems.