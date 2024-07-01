3-year-old dies after being found in pool in Norfolk Sunday

NORFOLK, Va. — A 3-year-old child died after they were found in a swimming pool on Sunday in the Roosevelt Gardens Area of Norfolk, police told News 3 Monday.

Just before 1 p.m. Sunday, first responders were called to a house in the 1800 block of Brookwood Road.

The child was taken to CHKD but was later pronounced dead at the hospital "as a result of injuries sustained."

Police are investigating this as an undetermined death.

Drowning is the leading cause of death for children ages 1-4, and second-leading cause of unintentional injury death for children ages 5-14, according to the Centers for Disease Control.