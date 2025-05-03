Community event promotes health education, access to care in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — Sentara Norfolk General Hospital on Saturday hosted a community health event aimed at promoting education and access to care for residents of Hampton Roads.

Attendees found more than 50 tables filled with resources and services tailored to meet various healthcare needs.

Sentara Associate Chief Nursing Officer Misa Ewing emphasized the importance of such events.

“Today’s objective is to provide education, offer access to care, and create collaboration opportunities among our community partners," she told Norfolk Neighborhood reporter Jay Greene. This event is essential for raising community awareness and connecting people to services beyond today.”

Among the array of offerings were dental services, screenings for breast cancer and colorectal issues, trauma prevention strategies, CPR training, and heart health promotion. People also received practical items, like toothbrushes and bracelets, along with American Heart Association's portable mannequins to practice CPR at home.

“Even in rural areas, where it might take time for EMS to arrive, this training can exponentially increase the chances of saving a life,” Ewing said.

The event not only focused on health but also included a talent acquisition department providing job opportunities. "We holistically provide services beyond health and education," Ewing noted. "We also have job offerings today, allowing us to serve the community in multiple dimensions."

Ewing shared anecdotes about attendees discovering health issues they weren’t aware of prior, which empowered them to seek necessary care. “Through our ACC clinic, we connect individuals with the full gamut of care services they may need,” she said.

While the event was filled with valuable health services, the ambiance was enjoyable and engaging, featuring music, food trucks, a petting zoo, and bubbles to ensure families felt welcome.

For those who couldn't attend, Ewing recommended visiting Sentara's website for more information and resources.