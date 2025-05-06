Celebrating teachers and nurses: Exclusive discounts on dining, shopping, fun

NORFOLK, Va. — In honor of educators and healthcare workers, local businesses are offering a variety of special deals for Nurse and Teacher Appreciation Week — so, if you see a teacher or a nurse, stop and say “thanks.”

Starting with teachers, Nauticus in Norfolk is providing free admission over the next few days. Additionally, teachers can enjoy 20% off items at the gift shop and a 10% discount at Norfolk Grille.

In Virginia Beach, according to the company’s website, first-time flyers can receive a 20% percent discount on indoor skydiving at iFly.

Watch related coverage: Gloucester HS teacher ensures students have everything they need in and out of the classroom

Everyday Hero: Gloucester HS teacher ensures students have everything they need in and out of the classroom

Spa Botanica in Hampton is also offering a 15% discount on all services for employees of Hampton City Schools.

Meanwhile, teachers can take advantage of a 25% discount at Colonial Williamsburg.

When it comes to dining, through the app, Firehouse Subs is offering a buy one, get one free promotion. Shake Shack is giving away free milkshakes, and Chipotle is providing 100,000 free burritos for those who enter their information.

Watch related coverage: Inspiring nurse transforms pediatric cancer care with compassion and dedication

Inspiring nurse transforms pediatric cancer care with compassion and dedication

Nurses are also eligible for Chipotle’s burrito offer. For lunch or dinner, MOD Pizza features a buy one, get one offer, and Insomnia Cookies is running a buy one, get one deal on classic cookies until May 11.

For those looking to update their wardrobe, Fabletics and Figs Scrubs are offering discounts on scrubs. Nike and Asics, among a number of other shoe companies, also have discounts of up to 30%. Comfortable shoes are essential for nurses!

To take advantage of these offers, individuals must present their ID to prove they are a teacher or a nurse.

Be sure to look out for other deals that are not included in this list.