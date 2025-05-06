Norfolk demonstration advocates for immigrants' rights

NORFOLK, Va. — The corner of Granby Street and City Hall Avenue in downtown Norfolk became the epicenter of a demonstration Monday evening as people gathered to advocate for immigrant rights amid the current political climate.

Bells and drums filled the air as participants voiced their support for the immigrant community and opposition to recent actions taken by the federal government.

"We're a nation of immigrants, and we and immigrants have built the country. They have always built the country," said organizer Clayton Lory, capturing the essence of the demonstrators’ sentiments.

Hosted by the group "South Hampton Roads Indivisible," the demonstration was held at the federal courthouse to protest immigration policies and lend support to those facing deportation.

"We're all from immigrants, and they bring so much to the country. I've lived overseas, so I know what that's like," expressed demonstrator Kristina Ober. "I have a lot of friends who are either immigrants or their parents are immigrants."

The demonstration coincided with an announcement from President Donald Trump, who proposed offering a $1,000 stipend to migrants in the U.S. illegally if they opt to self-deport to their home countries. According to the Department of Homeland Security, the money would be paid only after U.S. officials confirm self-deportation through the Customs and Border Patrol home app.

Tom Homan, the Trump administration's "border czar," said, "You'll have some movement.... Because I think people are finally getting the message. If you leave on your own, you can take advantage of legal programs and come back."

Demonstrators expressed concern about the political climate affecting the rights of immigrants, including those legally residing in the U.S.

"The Constitution states that all people are protected and have to go through due process before they're shipped off to another country," Suzanne Phelps, one of the demonstrators, stated. "So that's what I'm pretty fired up about."

Participants hope their message of compassion and inclusion resonates beyond the event.

"They're part of our community and part of our economy…we grow as a country with… diversity," Lory emphasized.

For many, the sentiment was clear: "We're all immigrants. So I'll put a period behind that," said demonstrator Marilyn Stephens.