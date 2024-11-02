A smashing good time: here's one way to get rid of your pumpkins

NORFOLK, Va. — In the days following Halloween, many people are switching out the spooky decor for things that are more holiday-themed.

But what to do with those leftover pumpkins?

Smash them, of course!

Watch related coverage: Halloween pirate ship display throws fundraiser to gain community support

Yearly Halloween pirate ship display throws fundraiser to catch community support

Norfolk Parks and Recreation along with Norfolk Park Rangers on Friday set up a space at Lakewood Park off Willow Wood Drive where people could smash pumpkins.

People could bring their own pumpkins and park rangers provided the tools like small hammers and baseball pats to smash the gourds.

Not only is it a good way to get some aggression out, but it's also good for nature. What's left of the smashed pumpkins will be taken to the city of Norfolk's tree farm in Chesapeake where they'll be used as compost.

Watch related coverage: New survey shows what Halloween candy is most popular in each state

New survey shows what Halloween candy is most popular in each state

"They break down over time and are biodegradable so they're really good for your soil, so this is giving them new life," said Olivia Falb with Norfolk Parks and Recreation.

This is something you could do in your own backyard, and Parks and Rec said they hope to do other events like this in the future.