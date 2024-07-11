Activist calls Norfolk PD officer that was recently shot a 'beautiful human being'

NORFOLK, Va. — Bilal Muhammad with Stop the Violence Team, said he only met Norfolk Police Officer Sean Blackwell during the last solar eclipse in April. Muhammad was watching with his grandchildren in Ocean View.

"We had those sunglasses, trying to look up, get ready to see the eclipse take place. And look who pulls up," Muhammad said. "Officer Blackwell pulled over and greeted us, hugged all of us. Our grandchildren asked if he could look up at the eclipse with them."

But it didn't stop with Muhammad's family.

Muhammad said Officer Blackwell, 57, continued to help others put their glasses on so they could see the eclipse.

"We just started conversing about community concerns," Muhammad said.

Officer Blackwell also offered his condolences to Muhammad's family following the death of his son, Ali.

Since then, Muhammad said Blackwell has strongly been connected to Stop the Violence Team's efforts to reduce crime.

"A beautiful, beautiful human being," Muhammad said. "A great future leader. A people person."

But on July 6, Officer Blackwell, who has been on the police force for 19 years, was injured in an exchange of gunfire.

Blackwell and other officers responded to a child protective services investigation on Arcadia Street.

When officers arrived, police said Cassandra Smith, 23, became combative with officers.

That's when police said Samuel Burton, 29, began firing at officers.

Officers returned fire.

Burton and Officer Blackwell were shot multiple times.

Muhammad said he was shocked to hear about the incident. He said Blackwell's conversations are always focused on the community.

"This is a human being that put his life out front for us, for people in the community, trying to bring about a complete change in this domestic problem that took place," Muhammad said. "He's a person that stands strong against violence. He's a shield at stopping violence taking place in the community."

On July 10, Norfolk police told News 3 Officer Blackwell was still at home recovering and away from work.

Burton, according to court records, faces two charges including aggravated assault on a police officer. At last check, he was still in the hospital for his injuries which were initially described by police as life-threatening.

Cassandra Smith was arraigned on July 8 on four charges including conspiracy to assault a police officer. she'll be back in court in September.