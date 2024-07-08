Officer shot Saturday is 19-year Norfolk police veteran

NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk Police officer shot on the job after responding to a Child Protective Services (CPS) Saturday investigation has been identified.

Sean Blackwell, 57, has been with Norfolk police for 19 years, according to the Norfolk Police Department (NPD). Officer Blackwell is currently recovering at home, NPD added.

Police arrived to a house on Arcadia Street around 3:20 p.m., when two suspects, a Norfolk man and woman, became combative with Blackwell.

The male suspect, Samuel M. Burton, 29, fired at officers and Blackwell returned fire, police say.

Burton was shot in the altercation and sustained life-threatening injuries. Upon his release from the hospital, he will be held at Norfolk City Jail without bond, says NPD.

Burton was charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer, and use of a firearm.

The female suspect, Cassandra Smith, 23, was charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct, and obstruction of justice.

All other officers involved in the incident were placed on administrative leave as Virginia State Police investigate the incident.

"People need to stop shooting at the police. I hate to be that blunt about it but it's that simple," said Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney Ramin Fatehi. "Each of these things is its own things, with its own facts. It depends on what happens on a given day, but the common denominator is people are shooting at the cops and they need to stop."