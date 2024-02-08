'Alive & thriving:' The state of Black business in Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. — At his office space in Portsmouth, Tim Armstrong stays busy.

Perhaps not surprising when you consider the state of Black business in Hampton Roads.

“I would say it’s alive and thriving," said Armstrong.

Armstrong is the founder of Omnicruit, a company that recruits foreign nurses to work in the U.S.

The state of Black business in Hampton Roads is the topic of a panel discussion being held at Slover Library in Norfolk Feb. 10 in celebration of Black History Month.

Armstrong said one thing that helps black business is Black BRAND, a 501c3 in Norfolk that helps support Black businesses, including his.

He and several other Black business owners met News 3 at Black BRAND to discuss the state of Black business.

The others included Brandy Hubbard with American Classic Agency, "Kookie's" Owner Anthony Brown, Anthony Brown, Total Protection and Privacy Owner Bryan Jones, Quality of Life Counseling Center CEO & Founder Deuene Hickman, Higher Purpose Learning LLC, Tutoring and Career Skills Trainer CEO Keanu Barrett.

“We just grow every year, and we grow exponentially, simply because we focus on our individual businesses and while we’re doing that we’re looking around to see how we can grow with one another and how we can grow Black brand," Armstrong explained.

Brian Owens is the program director of B-Force Accelerator, a program created by Black BRAND.

He and Armstrong planned to be among the participants in the panel discussion at the library.

“I’m hoping to talk about all the programs that Black BRAND brings to the community for free," said Owens.

He describes Black business in Hampton Roads as strong and growing.

"During this time of Black History Month, it’s also important of us to look at Black future as well," Owens said. "I think that’s what we’re all focused on, is to make sure that the future of Black entrepreneurship always looks stronger than where we were yesterday."

According to a Smartasset study in February 2023 of the 200 largest metro areas in the U.S., Hampton Roads was ranked as the 21st best place for Black entrepreneurs.

“I think it’s amazing right now," real estate broker and investor Danita Hayes said about the state of Black business.

Hayes owns Victory Allegiance and Women Flip Houses Too and also spoke with News 3 at Black BRAND.

As good as business may be, though, she knows there are some challenges, including entrepreneurs not knowing everything they need to know to start and grow a business. Armstrong said another challenge is accessing financing.

“My advice would be for them to get a mentor," said Hayes. "Find somebody who’s doing what it is that you want to do."

Advice that could help make the state of Black business even stronger.