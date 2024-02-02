Suffolk Public Library hosts events to Celebrate Black History Month

SUFFOLK, Va. — The Suffolk Public Library says that it is hosting many events in February to celebrate Black History Month.

The events will showcase the "significant contributions and achievements of Black Americans throughout history."

Suffolk Public Library will host the following events:



Gather Round: A Community Open Mic Session- Feb. 2 (5:30-7:00 p.m.) at North Suffolk Library. This event is for adults.

African Newspaper Dolls: Home Décor Crafting- Feb. 3 (2:00-3:30 p.m.) at Morgan Memorial Library. This event is for adults, and registration is required.

Suffolk Discovers: African Americans and the Great Dismal Swamp Before the Civil War- Feb. 8 (6:00-7:30 p.m.) at Morgan Memorial Library and online via Zoom. This event is for adults, and registration is required for Zoom participants.

Adventure Club: Great Dismal Swamp Underground Railroad Pavilion Tour- Feb. 10 (2:00-4:00 p.m.) at the Suffolk Visitor's Center. This event is for high school students and adults, and registration is required.

Harlem Nights: A Jazz Social- Feb. 10 (6:30-8:30 p.m.) at Suffolk Art Gallery. This event is for adults.

Get Creative Black History Month: Peg Doll Painting- Feb. 15 (6:00-7:45 p.m.) at North Suffolk Library. A take-home kit will be available on Feb. 14. This event is for adults, and registration is required for both the event and the take-home kit.

Stepping to the Beat: Blues Dance Class- Feb. 20 (6:00-7:00 p.m.) at Morgan Memorial Library. This event is for middle school ages to adults, and registration is required.

Proud of Who We Are: A Family Conversation- Feb. 28 (6:00-7:00 p.m.) at North Suffolk Library. This event is for families.

The library says that all events are free and open to the public. For more information about Suffolk Public Library events visit their website.