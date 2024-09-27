Anthony Sabella to anchor WTKR's noon, 4 p.m. broadcasts beginning in October

NORFOLK, Va. — WTKR News 3 is excited to announce that weekend morning anchor Anthony Sabella will take the helm at the noon and 4 p.m. newscasts beginning in October.

A Michigan native and Michigan State alumnus, Anthony began his career as a reporter in Flint, Mich. for WILX, where he covered the water crisis. He then moved to the state capitol of Lansing, covering state politics for WJRT.

Anthony joined the News 3 team in 2016 as a nightside reporter, transitioned to mornings in 2018, and became the weekend morning anchor in 2021.

"Anthony Sabella's promotion to mid-day anchor is a reflection of our commitment to delivering the most engaging and informative content to our viewers," said Adam F. Chase, vice president and general manager of WTKR-WGNT. "His experience and connection with the community make him an ideal fit for this role, ensuring that WTKR continues to lead in providing top-tier journalism right at the heart of our daily broadcasts."

Anthony's energy and relatability will bring new enthusiasm and warmth to the region's most-watched noon news program. And at 4 p.m., he will lead off News 3's evening coverage, informing viewers about the big stories of the day.

"Anthony is a seasoned journalist who brings energy and creativity to his storytelling," said WTKR News Director Ed Reams. "His strong connection with the community and his leadership in our newsroom will help us continue to grow this very important time period for our station."

In this new role, Anthony is excited for the new challenge — and hoping to get a little extra sleep.

"I feel so lucky to live here, and I try to make sure every story I tell comes from that place of love and respect," Anthony said. "I'm so excited to continue working with the incredible team at News 3. I hope you'll join me."