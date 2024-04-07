Area of former Lambert's Point Golf Course to become open space for public use

NORFOLK, Va. — Areas of the former Lambert's Point Golf Course will become open space available for the public to use beginning Apr. 8.

A spokesperson with the City of Norfolk said over the next week, the city is taking measures to install signage designating certain areas as open space within the hours of sunrise to sunset.

Signage in the space will signify the general rules applicable to the space, including no trespassing after the posted hours, according to the city.

HRSD will also post signs to further identify where the public space ends and their property begins.

The community surrounding the former golf course was previously pushing for the space to become a public park.

The area that the city owns is more than 15 acres, and is some of the last public waterfront property in the city.

The open space is slated to open for the public on Apr. 8, and the city said the Department of Parks & Recreation will be responsible for the mowing and oversight of the designated area.