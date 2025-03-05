Ash Wednesday observances held globally as Pope remains in hospital

NORFOLK, Va. — March 5, 2023 is Ash Wednesday. It marks the beginning of Lenten, a 40-day period leading up to Easter, which is on April 20.

On this holy day, Pope Francis remains in the hospital. He’s in his third week being hospitalized for pneumonia.

The Vatican reported that the 88-year-old pontiff increased his physical activity Wednesday, called the Catholic parish priest in Gaza, and celebrated the start of Lent by receiving ashes on his forehead. Officials say he remained stable Wednesday, without any episodes of respiratory insufficiency.

Pope Francis has chronic lung disease and had part of one lung removed as a young man. On Monday, Vatican leaders said he suffered two episodes of acute respiratory failure.

His hospitalization has prompted the designation of a cardinal to temporarily lead the Vatican celebrations. Cardinal Angelo De Donatis read a homily prepared by the Pope. It emphasized the message that the ashes serve as a reminder of people’s fragility.

On Monday in Norfolk, inside the Basilica of Saint Mary of the Immaculate Conception, it was a packed mass at noon.

Father Jim Curran encourages parishioners and visitors to return to church as they keep the Pope in their prayers during this difficult time.

“He’s been such a wonderful Pope, and we pray for him,” Father Curran stated. “This Lent, we’re offering prayers all the time, and I hope he feels that. I hope over in Rome, he feels the love and the appreciation of the church, universal.”

The Basilica of Saint Mary of the Immaculate Conception says it is the only predominantly African-American basilica in the country. WTKR News 3 visited the basilica in 2020 while it was undergoing a $6.7 million renovation.

According to the website for the basilica, the original church was built in 1842, but was destroyed by fire in 1856. In 1858, the present church building was erected.