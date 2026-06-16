Axolotls, painted dogs, and meerkats, oh my! What's new at the Virginia Zoo this summer?

NORFOLK, Va. — The Virginia Zoo in Norfolk is celebrating 125 years with new animal additions and a major expansion on the horizon.

The World of Reptiles has recently become home to seven axolotls.

"They're super cute. They are lucistic, so they lack the melanin, so they look more like the pink axolotls," Senior Marketing and Digital Specialist Kirstin Pendleton said.

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Over on the African Trail, four female meerkats have joined the zoo's lineup.

"They're actually named after the Mean Girls. So we have Regina, Gretchen, Karen and Katie," Pendleton said.

Both species have already become fan favorites, as the zoo is looking to add more.

"Some people have a favorite animal. Some people have a different favorite animal. So we try to capture everyone to get people involved in that conservation and what we do," Pendleton said.

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Past the usual trails, construction is underway on the new Edventure and Exploration campus. Set to open by the end of the year, the campus is designed to expand education programs and provide a year-round home for animal ambassadors.

Zoo Executive Director Chris Jenkins said he looks forward to furthering education programs, especially through a new amphitheater overlooking the Elizabeth River.

"So that's one of the things we're most excited about, is having an opportunity to have a space where people can come take a little break for the day, and then also meet some of those animals up close," Jenkins said.

Animal ambassadors typically live behind the scenes, but the new campus will allow visitors to meet them year-round.

"Having that space where you can meet a skunk and you don't have to interact with one in your backyard," Pendleton said. "It's building those connections that get people involved in wildlife and conservation that's really important to us. And this campus is going to be really pivotal to that mission."

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