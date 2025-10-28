Berkley neighbors push back as Norfolk weighs Colonna’s Shipyard expansion

NORFOLK, Va. — As Norfolk City Council prepares to vote Tuesday night on a rezoning measure that could reshape the historic Berkley neighborhood, many residents say they’re not opposed to progress — they just want a seat at the table.

The vote could allow Colonna’s Shipyard, the oldest continuously operating family-owned shipyard in the United States, to move forward with an $80 million expansion that includes building a fourth drydock along the Elizabeth River.

The new drydock — expected to lift up to 25,000 tons — would expand the company’s capacity to repair and maintain ships by 2028. The project has been praised by Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s office, which called it a major investment in jobs and the state’s maritime industry.

But inside Berkley, one of Norfolk’s oldest historically Black neighborhoods, many residents worry the expansion will come at a cost.

“I call it my slice of heaven,” said resident Kim Sudderth. “I’ve only lived in Berkley for seven years, but I tell my neighbors I got here as fast as I could. It has defined what community is. It’s not just a neighborhood. I have neighbors that care deeply for each other and miraculously about me too.”

Sudderth said she isn’t against shipbuilding but believes the neighborhood deserves protection before any rezoning is approved.

“I have a picture right now that shows at midnight, it appears as if it’s dusk,” she said. “We have neighbors that have to put up blackout curtains just to get a good night’s sleep. Never mind the noise — the constant noise. I had to purchase a decibel meter just to measure how loud it can get, and it’s intolerable. If Colonna’s is allowed to expand without any protections for the community, we’re only to expect that the current level of harm will just expand with it.”

She added, “We’re not anti-Colonna’s. We just want Colonna’s to do better.”

Jay Boone, who has lived in Berkley for about six years and works in environmental sustainability, said her concerns come from what she’s already seen in the soil and floodwaters around the neighborhood.

“I’ve been around ships, shipyards, industry all my life,” Boone said. “It’s not an issue with me. This is the closest I’ve ever lived to it, but it’s never been an issue until it became an issue — meaning that there are a lot of unresolved issues around the health and environmental aspects.”

She said she’s found plastic and debris in community gardens where she teaches children about agriculture and environmental health.

“Just like any other area in Norfolk, we flood very deeply,” she said. “And when we have all that litter and other things, it goes into our river, into our waterways, which is also very concerning.”

She said the concern is not about stopping development but ensuring that communities like Berkley are treated equally.

“People over profits overall,” Boone said. “I don’t think this is a bash on economic development. I just want economic development to also include the well-being of the community and the constituents.”

Boone said the expansion could also threaten Berkley’s historic identity. She said it’s ironic that Berkley, a neighborhood surrounded by water, has almost no public access to it.

“It’s very scary that we’re one of the only communities that doesn’t have access to waterways,” Boone said. “We’re surrounded by water, but we can’t touch it. The only time we can is when it floods.”

Across the street from the proposed rezoning line, Pastor Robert Green leads Burning Bush Worship Center, which feeds about 400 families each week through its food pantry.

“We try to be a great neighbor in the community,” Green said. “One of the greatest things about this church is how we give and how we live.”

He said his church’s building sits just a few feet from the land up for rezoning.

“As you can see, the rezoning is actually only a few feet from our front door,” he said. “And I’ve never been one of those ‘not in my backyard’ people, but I think if it’s going to be in our backyard or our front yard, we need to come together in every way possible to make sure that both sides are cared for.”

Green said he worries about what the construction and industrial growth could mean for his congregation.

“Knowing that the hours of operation may be 24/7, we don’t know how big an impact that’s going to be on our services,” he said. “We value our church. For this church to decrease in value would be a shame.”

He added, “My message is to vote no. My message is to bring us all to the table. Let’s not stop shipbuilding. Let’s promote shipbuilding in the best way possible — and that’s by coming together.”

Another resident, Vincent Hodges, said he’s one of many neighbors advocating for “environmental justice and decent treatment” in Berkley. A retired sailor and member of Norfolk’s Environmental Commission, Hodges said his concerns focus on industrial encroachment and the lack of communication between the company and residents.

“I would describe myself as a newcomer to Berkley, but somebody who recognizes the cries of his neighbors and absolutely unapologetically is willing to come to their aid,” Hodges said. “Colonna’s has had unpopular resident sentiment for a long time. They’ve not been a great neighbor.”

He said while Colonna’s talks about patriotism and job creation, the community also deserves accountability.

“I’m a retired sailor. I spent 12 and a half years on sea duty,” Hodges said. “Mr. Colonna talks about the patriotism of shipbuilding, and I’m here for it, but I sailed on those ships — and ships don’t run communities. People run communities.”

He said the expansion presents an opportunity for Colonna’s to lead the way in responsible industry.

“Colonna’s could be the cleanest shipbuilding industry on the East Coast,” he said. “They could lead the way in showing what clean, safe shipbuilding looks like.”

When asked to sum up his message to the company, Hodges didn’t hesitate.

“My first ask is for Colonna’s leadership to come in front of our group and tell us they will keep their word,” he said. “I love Berkley with all my heart, and there’s nothing that they can do about it.”

In a statement earlier this year, Colonna’s Shipyard said its planned expansion will strengthen Norfolk’s economy and create more jobs. Company leaders have said they are committed to being good neighbors and maintaining environmental stewardship as part of the project.

The proposal would rezone portions of land currently listed as residential to accommodate industrial use. The Norfolk City Council is expected to take up the measure Tuesday evening.

If approved, construction on the new drydock could begin within the next two years and be completed by 2028.

Despite their concerns, residents say their message isn’t one of resistance but of inclusion.

“No one is interested in stopping or impeding progress in Norfolk or Berkley,” Green said. “Nor is anyone interested in stopping or impeding the progress of shipbuilding. We want inclusion. We want to be part of the process.”

Boone said the same spirit that built the neighborhood decades ago is still alive today.

“If it’s happening to us today, tomorrow it could be another community,” she said. “We’re all connected by this.”