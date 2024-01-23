Bernice King, Martin Luther King Jr.’s daughter, postpones ODU appearance following brother's death

NORFOLK, Va. — Bernice King, the daughter of Martin Luther King Jr., has postponed her appearance at ODU following the death of her brother, Dexter Scott King.

Scripps News Dexter Scott King, son of Martin Luther King Jr., dies of cancer AP via Scripps News

Dexter Scott King died Monday after battling prostate cancer. He was 62 years old.

His wife shared in a statement that he died “peacefully in his sleep.”

AP FILE - Dexter King, son of Martin Luther King Jr., speaks to the press outlining his family's plan for an interactive museum to be built at the MLK Center in Atlanta, Dec. 28, 1994. Dexter Scott King, the younger son of Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King, has died after battling prostate cancer. The King Center in Atlanta says the 62-year-old son of the civil rights leader died Monday, Jan. 22, 2024 at his California home after battling prostate cancer. (AP Photo/Leita Cowart, file)

Dexter Scott King was the third of four children born to Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King. He was an attorney and served as the chairman of The King Center in Atlanta.

In addition to his wife, he’s survived by his older brother, Martin Luther King III, and his younger sister, Bernice King. The eldest King sibling, Yolanda King, died in 2007.

AP FILE - The children of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King, from left, Martin Luther King, Jr. III, Dexter King, Yolanda King and Bernice King stand next to a new crypt dedicated to their parents in Atlanta, Monday Nov. 20, 2006. The King Center in Atlanta said Dexter, the 62-year-old son of the civil rights leader, died Monday, Jan. 22, 2024 at his California home after battling prostate cancer. (AP Photo/W.A. Harewood, File)

“Words cannot express the heart break I feel from losing another sibling," Bernice King shared in a statement.

Bernice King’s visit to ODU – which was initially scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 23 – has been postponed until next year’s Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Observance.

ODU says the presentation of the Hugo Owens Martin Luther King Jr. Award has also been postponed until 2025.