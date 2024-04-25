Big box store planned for site of Wards Corner Kroger

NORFOLK, Va. — Plans seem to be moving forward for a big-box retailer to come to Norfolk's Wards Corner area.

Last year, the city's planning commission gave its approval for the permit for the property at 201 East Little Creek Road.

After months of putting off the item, Norfolk's City Council finally approved the plans at its meeting Tuesday night. It includes demolishing the old Kroger in addition to the Virginia Ham building and the former Work Force Development Center.

City of Norfolk

A previous statement from the city's Department of Economic Development calls it a big box retailer with a grocery component.

There have been rumors about which business could move in, but the city hasn't made an official announcement.

The application for the conditional use permit calls the facility a "large high-quality general merchandise retail store that will include a grocery." It goes on to say "...the retailer has a national footprint with stores in all 50 states and over $1 billion in sales for 2022."

One business rumored to be coming to the location is Target.

Thursday, a company spokesperson echoed their statement when News 3 reached out in 2023 saying, "We are continually evaluating potential store locations to serve new guests, but I don’t have any new-store news to share at this time."

In a prior interview, News 3 asked Mayor Kenny Alexander if the city has had any conversations with Target about bringing a store to Wards Corner.

"The city’s having conversations with all of the big box retailers, including Target," Alexander responded. "We continue to have conversations with all of the retailers from Target, to Walmart, you name it."

According to the proposal, the 125,00 square-foot facility would employ around 150 people.