Bond denied for Norfolk pastor accused of sexual assault

NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk pastor will remain in jail after he was denied bond Wednesday morning on an alleged sexual assault charge against a member of his church.

John Hood

Earlier this month Troy Edwards, a pastor at Greater Emmanuel Ministries in Norfolk was arrested by police.

Edwards was indicted on charges of abduction and sexual assault.

Court documents state the crimes are related to an incident that happened six years ago between July 1 and July 31, 2018.

During a bond hearing Wednesday morning, Stephanie Johnson, Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney told a judge that Edwards should be denied bond because of the nature of the charges.

Prosecutors claimed when the victim came to the church for help with her marriage, Edwards allegedly abused his position.

Edwards allegedly told the victim disobeying him and his wife was like disobeying god.

In one instance the victim claims Edwards was putting his hand down her shirt.

John Hood

Johnson said the victim claims at one point Edwards handed keys to an office and told the victim he wanted to bend her over on his desk.

Prosecutors said the victim came out about what happened because she saw others being groomed.

A judge denied Edwards's bond.