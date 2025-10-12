Carnival Sunshine departure from Norfolk delayed to Monday due to coastal storm

NORFOLK, Va. — Carnival Cruise Line says the Carnival Sunshine will now depart Norfolk on Monday, Oct. 13, instead of Sunday, as strong winds and rough seas from a coastal storm continue to impact the region.

In a message to guests Saturday, the cruise line said the ship was encountering “strong winds and high seas” while sailing back to Norfolk. Weather forecasts indicated that unfavorable conditions would persist through Sunday evening both offshore and across the Chesapeake Bay — the main waterway leading into the port.

In an operational update issued Sunday, Carnival said the ship will now dock in Norfolk Monday morning to disembark guests from the current voyage before beginning embarkation for the next sailing. Guests are asked to arrive during their originally selected Terminal Arrival Appointment time and to be on board by the final boarding time listed on their passes. The ship will depart shortly after embarkation is complete.

Aside from the one-day delay, Carnival says the rest of the itinerary — including the scheduled stop in Bermuda — remains unchanged.

Because of the shortened cruise, guests will receive a one-day, pro-rated refund of their cruise fare, credited to their original form of payment within about three weeks. Additional compensation will be added to each stateroom’s Sail & Sign account, including: