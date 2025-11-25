Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityNorfolk

Actions

Over $775K in counterfeit toys seized by Norfolk Customs and Border Protection

NOR IPR Kids2L 102925.jpg
Customs and Border Protection
NOR IPR Kids2L 102925.jpg
NOR IPR Kids7L 102925.jpg
NOR IPR Kids3L 102925.jpg
NOR IPR Kids6L 102925.jpg
Posted
and last updated

NORFOLK, Va. — Hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of counterfeit toys were seized by Customs and Border Protection (CBP) at the Area Port of Norfolk-Newport News, Virginia, according to a release sent to News 3.

CBP says the seizure was carried out on Oct. 29. Over 17,000 items were recovered:

  • 12,191 plush toys (including what looks like fake Labubus)
  • 1,661 backpacks
  • 1,600 music boxes
  • 1,430 snow globes
  • 552 animal floral arrangements
  • 200 rose décor
NOR IPR Kids7L 102925.jpg

The retail price of these items was estimated to be $776,562, if they were authentic. CBP says the toys were shipped from China and headed to Wood County, West Virginia.

“As we near the holiday shopping season, we urge parents to remain diligent when buying online or at steep discounts to be sure that the children’s toys, clothes, or accessories you buy don’t pose a serious health and safety threat to your families,” said Keri Brady, CBP’s area port director at the Area Port of Norfolk-Newport News.

CBP says they've seized over $5.4 billion (suggested retail price) worth of counterfeit goods in 2024.

More stories from Norfolk

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

True Crime 757 Podcast