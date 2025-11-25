Over $775K in counterfeit toys seized by Norfolk Customs and Border Protection

NORFOLK, Va. — Hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of counterfeit toys were seized by Customs and Border Protection (CBP) at the Area Port of Norfolk-Newport News, Virginia, according to a release sent to News 3.

CBP says the seizure was carried out on Oct. 29. Over 17,000 items were recovered:



12,191 plush toys (including what looks like fake Labubus)

1,661 backpacks

1,600 music boxes

1,430 snow globes

552 animal floral arrangements

200 rose décor

Customs and Border Protection

The retail price of these items was estimated to be $776,562, if they were authentic. CBP says the toys were shipped from China and headed to Wood County, West Virginia.

“As we near the holiday shopping season, we urge parents to remain diligent when buying online or at steep discounts to be sure that the children’s toys, clothes, or accessories you buy don’t pose a serious health and safety threat to your families,” said Keri Brady, CBP’s area port director at the Area Port of Norfolk-Newport News.

CBP says they've seized over $5.4 billion (suggested retail price) worth of counterfeit goods in 2024.