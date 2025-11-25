Drug drop at Norfolk jail leads to inmate charges, warrant for woman

NORFOLK, Va. — A woman is wanted and a man was arrested for their alleged roles in dropping a package of cocaine and suboxone to a group of inmates behind a dumpster at the Norfolk City Jail, leading to two inmates also being charged, the Norfolk Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, Nov. 5 when a deputy monitoring jail cameras noticed the package being dropped and an inmate picking it up.

In the package, deputies found what they called a "significant" amount of cocaine and suboxone, which they later determined was a pre-planned drop.

Robert York was arrested a week ago and charged with delivery of drugs to prisoners, and possession with intent to distribute cocaine. Angelica Castro, 43, is not in custody as of Tuesday; she is wanted for conspiracy to deliver drugs to prisoners.

Two inmates were also charged in connection:



Arthur Schmidt is facing charges of conspiracy to deliver drugs to prisoners, and a jail disciplinary violation.

Antoni Hoke is facing charges of felony by a prisoner, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, and multiple jail violations.

The NSO's Security Threat Unit is investigating.