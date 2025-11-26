Norfolk Police investigating Ocean View shooting that injured two people

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Police are investigating a shooting Tuesday night that left two people injured.

Officers were called to the 100 block of West Ocean View Avenue around 8:00 p.m. for reports of gunfire. Norfolk Police say two people were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say a second scene was discovered in the 1800 block of East Ocean View Avenue, which they believe is connected to the shooting.

Police have not released information on possible suspects or what may have led to the incident.