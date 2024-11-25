Coast Guard searching for missing man last seen Thursday evening

NORFOLK, Va. — The Coast Guard is currently searching for Mark Carroll, a 58-year-old male aboard an overdue 42-foot sailing vessel with a blue hull called “Ceol Mor."

The vessel departed the Norfolk and Hampton area Thursday evening with the intent to travel south to North Carolina. The last communication with the vessel was on Friday evening.

A C130 crew from Air Station Elizabeth City is currently conducting a trackline search of the area and local Coast Guard units are conducting shoreline searches.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Sector North Carolina Command Center at 833-732-8628.