Community voices confusion, frustration before Norfolk votes on school closures

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk school officials are weighing a plan that could close or consolidate nine schools over the next decade, sparking concern among community members and city leaders.

The tentative plan discussed by officials includes:

Tarrallton Elementary

Norview Elementary

Granby Elementary

P.B. Young Elementary

Southeastern Cooperative Educational Programs Facility, moving the program to Chesterfield Elementary

Norfolk Technical Center, moving the program into Lake Taylor High School, which would be repurposed into a career and technical education center

Madison at Easton, also moving to Lake Taylor High School

Willoughby Early Childhood Center, relocating the program to Oceanair Elementary

Berkley-Campostella Early Childhood Center, relocating the program to St. Helena Elementary

Officials have also discussed repurposing Lindenwood Elementary as a professional development center. Ghent School was not on the closure list, but board members said that may change if the redistricting process prompts it.

Norfolk School Board nears formal vote to close, consolidate schools

The Norfolk School Board aims to begin closing one or two schools per year, starting in 2027 and continuing through 2034.

Charla Smith Worley, a retired teacher and longtime volunteer with Norfolk Public Schools, said she served on the district’s facilities committee and was surprised when a fifth option appeared late in the process.

“We had a 33-member facilities committee that was equally divided through all our wards, and we met in May, and we were given a ton of data to go over, and we went over and made some recommendations,” Worley said.

“But we want to be kind to the people we’re giving them the year. And so I would like to see things move faster; [the] school board would like things to move slower. And it’s not like we haven’t thought all of this out," she said. "I’ve studied the four options, and then bingo on the day of the school board meeting, option five appeared. And the problem that I have on option five is the fact that it ... went out of the realm of our charge as a committee."

Norfolk school leaders look at four plans for school closures and consolidations

Worley said the lack of dates and transparency is unfair to families.

“And I think to know that your school is going to be closed, or your building is going to be closed, you’d like to know when it’s going to be closed, because leaving it out, oh, to be announced. ... That’s cruel to the parents, community all around,” she said.

She also questioned why some programs would be shifted after recent renovations.

“Why are you moving them out of a building that was renovated just for them? So I’m just confused, and I’m frustrated as a committee member, because I’ve put so many hours into the school closures and the building closures,” Worley said.

City Councilman John "JP" Paige said he has heard similar concerns, especially about mixing younger children with older students.

“Right now is not the time to take younger children and mix them in with older children. These are our most valuable commodity. These are our children, and this is their future,” he said.

Preliminary plan unveiled for Norfolk schools to be closed, repurposed, rebuilt

Councilman Carlos Clanton, who previously served on the school board, said the decision ultimately belongs to board members but emphasized the importance of basing it on evidence.

"Making sure that we are not creating another barrier to parents and other guardians being involved in the education of their child's life, but that we can find something that can be comparable in the middle most important thing is, is that we want to ensure that there are learning environments, that we've got a safe, secure learning environment for our students and the teachers," Clanton said.

Worley said the community must be part of the process.

“I’d like the board to move forward, but do it gracefully — take care of families, rebuild the schools most in need, and above all, trust the process we’ve already spent months working on," she said.