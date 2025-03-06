Concerns over Ghent School playground as new Maury HS design gets NPS board's OK

NORFOLK, Va. — A significant milestone has been reached in the development of a new Maury High School in Norfolk's Ghent neighborhood.

The Norfolk School Board voted 6-1 on Wednesday to approve the schematic designs for the school, marking a critical step toward the school's construction.

Lucy Hall, a parent, expressed her excitement for the project.

“It's a very sick building. It's long overdue," she said. "This is great, and I think it will help draw more people to Norfolk."

The new school will be constructed behind the current Maury High School, along 20th Street and Llewellyn Avenue. As News 3 has been reporting, the designs include plans to preserve the historic portion of the existing building.

However, the school board's approval comes with an understanding that discussions will continue regarding the design, particularly concerning the impact on the nearby Ghent School's outdoor facilities.

Mel Price, of Work Program Architects, addressed the concerns.

"We’ve received a lot of feedback from parents and teachers about concern over the Ghent school," Price said.

Current designs indicate that Maury’s new athletic fields could potentially affect playgrounds, basketball courts, and outdoor classrooms at Ghent.

Price emphasized the importance of collaboration in addressing these issues.

"What we hope is that we will have the opportunity to continue to work with Norfolk Public Schools, with the parents, with the faculty so that we can get this right. We have some ideas that are not fully there yet," she added.

For parents like Hall, maintaining outdoor space is crucial.

"I have a kindergartener and a third grader at Ghent. It’s incredibly important that they get their energy out," Hall noted.

If all goes as planned, construction on the new Maury High School could begin later this year, with an expected opening in 2028.