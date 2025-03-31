Contested race takes shape for Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney Ramin Fatehi faces a challenge within his own party as he seeks a second term in office.

Fatehi, who has held the office since 2022, describes himself as a progressive prosecutor. He will face John Butler in a Democratic primary in June.

“Change is hard. Criminal justice reform comes under attack from people with political agendas, and there’s a narrative of fear that anytime we try to make the system more fair that somehow that is unsafe. It is untrue,” Fatehi said.

Butler entered the race in February, bringing a background as a Navy veteran and as a federal prosecutor in Norfolk.

Although he was unavailable for an interview with News 3 Monday, his campaign website states that he aims to “put public safety ahead of politics, professionalize and depoliticize the office, work with the community to strengthen violence intervention and prevention programs, create pathways for restorative justice, and above all, put law-abiding citizens and victims first.”

Fatehi says that crime has decreased since he took office.

Our previous reporting shows in 2022, 63 people died in homicides in Norfolk, his first year in office. According to the News 3 homicide tracker, 35 people died in homicides within the city last year.

“The facts speak for themselves. Over the course of the last three years, Norfolk is a safer and more prosperous place,” Fatehi said.

Notably, several members of the Norfolk City Council have endorsed Butler, including Mayor Kenny Alexander.

In contrast, Fatehi has received endorsements from Virginia House Speaker Don Scott and Congressman Bobby Scott.

“Under Ramin’s leadership, Norfolk is safer,” Scott said Monday.

“Ramin has shown that you can do the right thing and follow the evidence and research and not slogans and soundbites, and he’s treated all with respect,” Rep. Scott said.

While Butler is a new contender in the political arena, his message is resonating with voters like Tippins Kitchin in West Ghent.

“I’m supporting him because I heard talk about why he wanted to be in the race. He was really strong on just bringing Norfolk back to her glory days, really making it safe and making it so people want to stay in Norfolk,” Kitchin said.

According to the voter registrar, these are the only two in the race so far, meaning the winner of the June 17 primary is likely to become the next Commonwealth’s Attorney. Early voting starts on May 2.