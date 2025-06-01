Crowds welcome USS Stout and USS Harry S. Truman home to Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — Several naval ships are finally home in Hampton Roads. The USS Stout and USS Harry S. Truman returned to homeport in Norfolk on Sunday.

They were met by eager crowds of family and friends, many carrying flowers or holding up posters.

"This is actually from Christmas time because we missed him so much at Christmas. We brought it here today," smiled Richard Abad as he held up a giant poster of his loved one's face.

For the families and service members, it's been a challenging nearly nine months away.

"It really was scary and unbelievable," added Abad.

"I think it's a little different for me because I am on active duty myself, but I think for our families not knowing if they're okay on a day-to-day basis can be really challenging. But our ombudsman did a great job informing everybody the crew is safe," said Danielle Moser, as she waited for her loved one.

The USS Truman leadership also spoke to News 3 on Sunday. They detailed the trip, which made headlines several times during deployment. Most recently in May, two jets went off the carrier and were lost at sea. Thankfully, no sailors were killed in any of the incidents.

A real feeling of relief washed over the crowds as the ships pulled up.

With a hug and kiss, loved ones can finally share all of life's news.

"Yeah, it's been surreal being out there so long and knowing she was pregnant at home and finally being able to meet my little one," said sailor Gabriel Ulloa.

"He wasn't walking when I left and then she was only like a year old, so it's exciting to come home. Missed birthdays and Christmas but now we're back," said sailor Nick Moser.

All are happy to be reunited.

"I am so thankful and so happy he made it home safe, that everybody made it home safe," said Briannen Sorel, family member.

This weekend thousands of service members from the strike group have safely returned to Hampton Roads.