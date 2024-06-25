Dali arrives in Norfolk with Coast Guard escort

NORFOLK, Va. — Dali began its voyage from the Port of Baltimore to Norfolk Monday morning with an escort from the Coast Guard, Tuesday morning it arrived safely in Norfolk.

Dali is the ship that crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge on March 26, causing its collapse.

Dali arrived in Norfolk at around 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

Members of the Coast Guard said they oversaw the safe and secure voyage of the vessel. Dali was provided a 500-yard safety zone by a Coast Guard Cutter Sailfish, an 87-foot Marine Protector-class patrol boat.

The Coast Guard said it established a safety zone for the waters of the Chesapeake Bay, Thimble Shoal Channel, a portion of Norfolk Harbor, and a portion of the Elizabeth River in preparation for the Dali's voyage.

Access to the zone was prohibited while the Dali was en route.

Dali set sail under its own power with a full crew of 22 and six salvage experts from Resolve Marine, according to the Coast Guard.