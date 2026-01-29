Norfolk mayor appointed interim president of Richard Bland College

NORFOLK, Va. — The Board of Visitors of Richard Bland College announced the appointment of Norfolk Mayor Kenneth Alexander as interim president on Wednesday.

Alexander will step into the role on May 11, overlapping with current president Debbie Sydow's term which ends on June 30.

“I am honored to have been selected to serve as Interim President of Richard Bland College,” Alexander said in a press release. “What attracted me is the College’s reputation for academic excellence, its compelling and unique educational mission, and opportunities to partner with regional employers to expand the talent pipeline.

Alexander will advance the 2028 plan approved by the Board of Visitors, which aligns with the Virginia Plan for Higher Education, according to the release.

