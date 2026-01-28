Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Multiple police agencies involved in investigation on Norfolk's Waterside Drive

NORFOLK, Va. — Numerous police vehicles and officers were seen at St. Paul's and Waterside Drive Wednesday morning before 9 a.m.

Video from the scene shows at least a dozen officers and police vehicles on Waterside and an individual on the ground.

Traffic on Waterside Drive was backed up for a while as commuters came through the downtown area. Norfolk police told News 3 that they were present at the scene to assist other law enforcement agencies.

News 3 is reaching out to Suffolk police for more information and will update this story when we learn more.

