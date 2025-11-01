Despite food recalls FDA says US Food Supply is safest in the world

NORFOLK, Va. — It can be alarming with how many recalls we are seeing now a days, but a new study says its not as bad as you may think.

The study by GS1 US — says the frequency of the recalls is a sign of a more proactive system .

60% of consumers in the study shared that because of the recalls they have started to avoid entire food categories, but here are a few things to keep in mind for your safety.

There are a few smart phone apps like --Food Keeper that can instantly alert you to recalls before putting an item in your shopping cart.

The FDA also has specific food recall groups for consumers to better understand the types of recalls and they are going to soon require stricter tracking when it comes to high risk foods like dairy and produce.

"It's a joint effort on both the regulatory side as well as the technology side to help bring more information to the supply chain and eventually to the hands of those of us who are purchasing food on a daily basis," explained Melanie Nuce-Hilton, Senior Vice President of Customer Success with GS1 US.

Despite recalls, the FDA says the US food supply chain is the safest compared to other countries.