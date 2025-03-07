Watch Now
Docked boat catches fire, Coast Guard called in for assistance

NORFOLK, Va. — A boat docked at Little Creek in Norfolk caught fire on Thursday, prompting a response from Norfolk Fire-Rescue and the Coast Guard.

Around 8:30 p.m., Norfolk Fire-Rescue responded to the boat fire near 4401 Pretty Lake Avenue. Crews saw a "moderate" amount of fire burning on the 36 foot-long boat. Norfolk Fire-Rescue says they used water and foam to ensure the fire didn't spread to the nearby vessels.

The Coast Guard was called in to help Norfolk Fire-Rescue with their efforts. The boat was deemed a total loss, according to the Coast Guard — so they decided to let the boat sink in place to ensure the fire didn't spread.

Initial reports mentioned that a man lived on the now-burned boat, but he was not on board during Thursday's incident. No injuries to civilians nor firefighters were reported.

Norfolk Fire-Rescue, the Coast Guard, and the Environmental Protection Agency worked together to ensure any threats to the environment are minimized.

