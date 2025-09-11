Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Driver charged after crash on I-64 in Norfolk leaves 1 seriously hurt

NORFOLK, Va. — A driver has been charged after a crash on I-64 in Norfolk left another driver with serious injuries Thursday morning, according to state police.

Jerome McDuffie, 25, of Chesapeake, is facing a reckless driving charge, police say.

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes, just east of the Newtown Road exit. Police say McDuffie's car rear-ended another car, leaving the other driver seriously hurt. The injured driver was taken to the hospital.

A third car was also involved in the crash, police say, but that driver was not hurt. McDuffie was also not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

