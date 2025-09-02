Ed Reams named general manager/news director at WTKR/WGNT

NORFOLK, Va. — WTKR/WGNT, the Scripps-owned CBS affiliated television stations in Norfolk, has promoted news director Ed Reams to the role of general manager/news director, effective Sept. 8.

In his expanded role, Reams will continue to oversee the news product and other aspects of the station to ensure it continues to effectively serve the people of Hampton Roads.

Born and raised in Norfolk, Reams came back home in July 2024 after spending three years as the general manager of WREX-TV in Rockford, Ill.

"Hampton Roads is home for me. I was born in Norfolk and have deep roots here,” said Reams. “I am honored and humbled to be able to work alongside this talented group of people who have such a strong history in this community for their journalistic excellence, creativity, service to the community and quality advertiser performance."

Before his time with WREX, Reams served in several news director positions across the country: he was news director at WKOW-TV in Madison, Wis.; assistant news director at WISN-TV in Milwaukee; and news director for WHSV–TV in the Shenandoah Valley of Virginia.

“Ed’s deep-rooted connection to Norfolk, combined with his proven track record of local news leadership, uniquely positions him to engage with our audience in meaningful ways,” said Mike Murri, regional vice president and general manager at The E.W. Scripps Company. “In this expanded role, Ed will be able to continue serving his hometown and elevate our station’s mission – delivering impactful news and information to the Hampton Roads community.”

Prior to his management career, Reams was a reporter and anchor in markets all over the Southeast including stations in Roanoke, Va., Raleigh, Atlanta, and New Orleans, where he covered and was impacted by Hurricane Katrina in 2005.