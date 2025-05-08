Election of new pope engages Virginia's young Catholics through digital media

NORFOLK, Va. — The Catholic Church has named its new pope, Pope Leo XIV, born in Chicago as Robert Francis Prevost, capturing the attention of people worldwide who watched the conclave process and papal transition unfold.

Watch: Pope Leo XIV emerges at St. Peter's Basilica

This historic moment is especially significant for young college-aged Catholics, witnessing a papal election for the first time.

"I think it was really just a cool moment for young Catholics and that we hopefully get to see more of these things," said Macy Marshall, a member of the Catholic Monarchs, Old Dominion University's Catholic Campus Ministry program.

For Macy and her generation, watching the election of Pope Leo XIV is a novel experience.

"I think it's such a hopeful time for the church and an exciting time. I think it really explains how timeless the church is, and that it's always changing," Macy told Norfolk Neighborhood News reporter Jay Greene, reflecting on the significance of the transition.

Social media has played a pivotal role in providing Macy a closer look at the election process, from the Cardinals entering the Sistine Chapel to the announcement of the new pope. "Since the Vatican has such a mystique around it, and the mysterious kind of, like, I don't know, a vibe around it, I think that it's really beautiful and that we're super lucky that we were able to see that."

Andrew Waring, director of evangelization for the Diocese of Richmond, which oversees Catholic churches in Hampton Roads, believes the Catholic Church should continue exploring digital outreach avenues. However, he highlights the challenge of balancing digital evangelization with face-to-face interaction, especially among younger Catholics.

"How do we help them in that transition, or living in both of those worlds, the digital world, and then the reality of this world? I think that's going to be something that the church is working with for the future," Waring said.

Across Virginia, Father Cassidy Stinson, a chaplain at Radford University also known as @TheHappyPriest online, uses platforms like Instagram to reach young Catholics.

"I share stories from the parish, I share funny anecdotes, I share just beautiful things that have happened," Father Stinson said.

Growing up with advances in communication makes it easy for him to adapt to digital audiences, but he emphasizes the importance of in-person involvement.

"We don't want people to, you know, stay completely online instead of coming to church, coming to mass," Stinson warned.

Back at Old Dominion University, Macy Marshall expressed hope that the church will continue to explore digital connections, stating, "I think that it's really a beautiful thing that we're able to use social media, which does have such positive and negatives, that we're able to use it in such a great light."