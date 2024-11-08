Family of murdered Norfolk store clerk seeking justice as plea deal is made

NORFOLK, Va. — A man charged in the murder of a beloved Norfolk convenience store clerk has made a plea deal as the second-degree murder charge was dropped.

Dennis Hisle faced second-degree murder charges in the fatal shooting of 84-year-old James Carter.

It happened on December 20, 2023 outside 826 Lindenwood Avenue.

Carter owned the Triple C Convenience store, also known as Carter Convenience and Candy, and he was working that night. His children say he ran the shop since they were young.

“My father, he was a good man,” said Georgia Carter. “He left behind the positive feeling about being an owner, you know, starting off small.”

His son, James Carter, Jr. commented, “He always looked [out] for others. You could walk in the store and if you were hungry, he’d feed you.”

Dennis Hisle was charged with second-degree murder. In court on Friday, he made a plea agreement, admitting he was guilty of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and charges of larceny of a firearm.

The Commonwealth’s Attorney dropped the murder charge; however, his brother Bruce Hisle will go to trial on March 18, 2025. He faces first-degree murder charges.

Police say a third person was connected to the shooting. Tamika Credle was charged with accessory after the fact. Authorities believe she was the getaway driver. Her trial is in January.

“We’ll see the outcome of the trial,” said James Carter, Jr. who said he and his family plan to attend the future court proceedings.