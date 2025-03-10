Farmers market launches to improve healthy food access in Southside Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — Access to healthy food remains a challenge in certain areas of Hampton Roads. To tackle this issue, the Elizabeth River Project has partnered with local businesses to bring nutritious meals to the Southside of Norfolk.

The Southside Farmer Market officially opened on Melon Street, aiming to provide fresh food without extensive travel or high costs. Ru Williams from the Elizabeth River Project highlighted the connection between food security and environmental sustainability.

"Food security is directly correlated to our work with mending environmental restoration," Williams said. "When you source food sustainably, it helps cut back on carbon emissions. Locally sourced food is a lot healthier for the environment than commercial products."

Alycia Archer from Breakthrough Glow Counseling, who played a key role in launching the market, noted the community's pressing need for fresh food access.

"It’s a major insecurity. Many in our community rely on government assistance. We have one grocery store that helps with this issue, but transportation is a significant barrier. Being able to walk up and get what they need is a priority for us," Archer explained.

Local farmer Thelonius Cook, owner of Mighty Thundercloud Edible Forest, emphasized the importance of healthy eating.

"A lot of times, people are consuming processed foods, which impacts their health," Cook said. "Many are suffering from preventable diseases like obesity, and even mental health issues—kids struggling in school can often be linked back to their nutrition."

Fresh produce from Cook's farm was showcased by LaQuita Marie of Superfood Parents, who conducted live cooking demonstrations to show how fresh ingredients can replace processed foods in meals.

"I've been a nurse for 30 years, working with under-served communities," Marie shared. "I've seen that improved nutrition enhances health for everyone, not just those in need."

Alycia Archer added, "Before we can become our best selves, we need to satisfy our basic needs, including food."

The Southside Farmer Market will operate every second Sunday from March to November, providing essential resources to the Norfolk community.