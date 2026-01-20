FBI closes case on Colonial Parkway Murders after confirming suspect

NORFOLK, Va. — The FBI says it has solved a decades-old double murder that terrorized Virginia in the 1980s.

Investigators now say Alan Wade Wilmer Sr. killed Cathleen Thomas and Rebecca Dowski in 1986. Wilmer is connected to at least six murders and disappearances of young people between 1986 and 1989. Wilmer died in 2017 at age 63 at his home in Lancaster County, Virginia.

The FBI says advances in DNA technology finally cracked the case after nearly four decades.

The Colonial Parkway murders became one of Virginia’s most complex cold cases.

At a press conference in Nov. 2025, Virginia State Police shared they believe Wilmer is responsible for the 1988 stabbing death of 18-year-old Laurie Ann Powell from Gloucester County. Powell's family was present and visibly emotional at times as investigators explained how they cracked the case.

In January of 2024 — about seven years after his death — Wilmer was first linked to local cold-case murders due to forensic findings. Authorities announced Wilmer as the suspect in the following two cases:

The 1989 strangulation death of 29-year-old Teresa Lynn Howell in Hampton. She was last seen outside a bar, the Zodiac Club, around 2:30 a.m. on July 1. Around 10 a.m., articles of clothing were found along a treeline by a construction crew. A short time later, a woman's remains were located along the same treeline.

The 1987 double homicide of a young couple in Isle of Wight. David L. Knobling, 20, and Robin M. Edwards, 14, were last seen together on Sep. 19. The next day, Knobling's truck was found in the Ragged Island Wildlife Refuge parking lot. On Sep. 23, both Knobling's and Edwards' remains were found along the shoreline of the refuge.

The killings of Knobling and Edwards is one of the Colonial Parkway murder cases; four double murders committed in the 1980s. The victims were young couples who were in their vehicles on the 22-mile Colonial Parkway: