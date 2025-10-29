Fourth suspect arrested following Hampton bus stop shooting near Bethel High School

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton Police have arrested and 18-year-old man in connection to a shooting last month near a bus stop.

Treshawn Cooke is charged with two counts of maiming, three counts of attempt maiming, five counts of using a gun while committing a felony, and one count of shooting a gun within 1,000 feet of a school.

On Sept. 9, Hampton officers responded to two emergency calls, the first a shooting on Orcutt Avenue and the second at the 7-Eleven on West Mercury Boulevard.

Once officers arrived to the 8600 block of Orcutt Avenue, they found evidence of a shooting, but no victims.

Other officers responded to the 7-Eleven where they found an 18-year-old male suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Later, a 17-year-old male with a graze wound came to the hospital as a walk-in.

The investigation showed a fight broke out at the bus stop near the intersection of Orcutt Avenue and Friendly Drive. Two people pulled out guns and began shooting, hitting the 18-year-old-victim and grazing the 17-year-old. The suspects ran from the scene.

On Sept. 17, Hampton Police arrested a 16-year-old female, 18-year-old Mahaun Barnes-Henderson of Hampton, and 38-year-old Vanity Henderson in connection with the shooting.