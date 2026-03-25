From downtown to Military Circle, break-ins leave Norfolk businesses on edge

NORFOLK, Va. — It was business as usual Wednesday inside Three Ships Coffee Roasters on Granby Street in downtown Norfolk — but the aftermath of a break-in is still visible.

“It shakes the staff up… it just kind of ruins the feeling of safety…” said Elise Kolmer, manager at the shop.

Norfolk police say they are investigating a string of commercial burglaries reported across several neighborhoods over the past month and are asking for the public’s help identifying a man believed to be connected.

Since March 6, multiple businesses have reported being broken into during the early morning hours, with most incidents happening between midnight and 6 a.m., according to police. Two businesses were also impacted by burglaries that occurred around 9:30 p.m. on March 16.

Kolmer said the damage at Three Ships was discovered early Friday after someone kicked in the shop’s front door.

“Someone kicked in our door… we found the glass… police forensics came… and we boarded up the door within the hour,” she said.

Police say similar incidents have been reported from downtown to Berkley and toward the Military Circle area.

At The Locker Room on Granby Street, manager and part-owner Cameron Williams says he woke up to multiple alerts after a break-in there last week.

“For somebody to just, you know, kind of take advantage of our likeliness and our kindness and just break into a business not thinking anything of anybody else's emotions or how that affects anybody else. It's kind of just heartbreaking sometimes,” Williams said.

Williams said the store’s cash register was stolen and that neighboring businesses also had doors smashed open. But he said when he arrived, repairs were already underway.

“In the span of like 25-30 minutes we were right back to work honestly,” he said.

Police say several businesses in the downtown area were impacted, including Domino’s Pizza, The Locker Room and Three Ships Coffee Roasters in the 400 block of Granby Street. Other businesses in the 700 block of Granby Street — including LowKey and Sacq Run X Bags to Riches — also reported break-ins.

Additional businesses impacted by the burglaries include:

Little Caesars at 1126 N. Military Highway

7-Eleven at 5827 E. Virginia Beach Blvd.

HQ Korean BBQ and Hot Pot at 1020 N. Military Highway

Applebee’s and Biryani Hub in the 5700 block of E. Virginia Beach Blvd.

Happy Shopper and Hardee’s on Campostella Road

Church’s Fried Chicken in the 2300 block of E. Princess Anne Road

Miller’s in the 1200 block of Monticello Avenue

Business owners say they are doing what they can — replacing windows and leaning on each other as police continue the investigation.

But for Kolmer, the biggest hope is simple.

“I want people to feel comfortable opening their doors,” she said. “We just want to make sure that this continues to be a place where people feel safe to like, hang on, hang out at any time of day, during business hours, not during business hours.”

Norfolk police say the investigation is active and are asking anyone with information or surveillance video to come forward using the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or by submitting an anonymous tip through the P3Tips mobile app.

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