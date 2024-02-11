Greg Underwood, former Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney, passes away after battling cancer

NORFOLK, Va. — Greg Underwood, the former Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney, has passed away after battling cancer, according to the current Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi.

Fatehi confirmed the news of Underwood’s passing in a post on Instagram. His statement is as follows:

"It is with profound sadness that I announce the untimely death on February 10, 2024, of my mentor and friend Greg Underwood from complications from cancer.



Greg was an Air Force enlisted man and officer, Legal Aid lawyer, defense lawyer, and prosecutor. He served Norfolk faithfully as Commonwealth's Attorney for twelve years and was a champion for community outreach, interventions with young people, and criminal justice reform.



My condolences go to Greg's wife Gracie Underwood and the whole Underwood family.



Greg loved justice, his family, and his God. He has earned his rest.



I will miss you, my friend."

Fatehi assumed the role of Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney in 2022 after Underwood did not run for re-election.