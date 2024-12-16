Hampton Roads sailors proud, blessed to serve in their hometown community

NORFOLK, Va. — Life in the Navy can be loud and fast-paced, but for sailors, it can be life-changing. News 3 participated in the Navy's Sailor for a Day program and spoke with some Hampton Roads sailors about serving in their hometown community.

“I was working in Illinois in construction and couldn’t make ends meet. I didn’t have health insurance. The Navy said they’ll give me health insurance and BAH and a steady paycheck," said AS2 Evan May.

Watch: Armed Services YMCA hosts luncheon to recognize military families for their community service

Armed Services YMCA hosts luncheon to recognize military families for their community service

May lives in Newport News and is glad to be a sailor serving the community where he lives.

“You learn a lot about yourself doing this kind of job," May said.

PO2 Michael Robinson is currently stationed in Florida but has lived in Hampton Roads before. He enjoys the familiar sights and sounds of the area.

“It’s like you’re coming back home. It’s been a while since I’ve been back. Nothing really has changed, but it’s good to see familiar faces," said Robinson.

Watch: How local Navy sailors train and prepare to serve around the world

Hampton Roads sailors discuss how they train and prepare to serve around the world

CWT1 Zackary Yancey comes from a Navy family. He’s a cryptologic warfare technician. During Sailor for a Day, he showed News 3 how to pack a sea bag.

“I appreciate getting to be a part of the Navy. I understand it’s a privilege that I’ve earned and that means a lot to me," Yancey explained.

CPO Torrian Boben is also from a military family and is happy to be serving at home.

“I feel really proud to be able to call this place home and be able to serve out of here," said Boben.

Watch: Navy veteran couple expands coffee roaster business in VB

Married Navy veterans expand their coffee roaster business in VB

While spending time with some submariners during Sailor for a Day, News 3 met Lt. Cmdr. Leroy Ames. He was born and raised in Norfolk and is the first in his family to serve.

“I’m actually blessed to be here and to be at home," Ames said. “I grew up right close to the shipyard, so I open my front door and the first thing I see is ships out in front. Waking up every day and looking at the ships, looking at the sailors, it was just inevitable that I joined the Navy."

On board the USS Porter, News 3 met personnel specialist Keith Kolhagen.

“I’ve seen this area blossom into what we see today,” Kolhagen said about Hampton Roads.

Watch: 'Aid Now' nonprofit helping military families buy groceries

'Aid Now' nonprofit helping military families buy groceries

His father served in the Navy.

“Growing up with that Navy background and seeing what all my dad went through, it gives you a sense of pride," said Kolhagen.

Look up, and you may see hometown heroes in the sky, too. PO1 Rogelio Gomez is an aviation rescue swimmer and, like so many, is continuing a legacy of serving.

“My uncle served the Navy back in the 90s, as well as my uncle who served in the Air Force for over 20 years. It feels good to continue having at least some part of our family pushing and still striving in the military,” Gomez explained.

Firing up the next generation of hometown heroes in Hampton Roads.