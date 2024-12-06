Hampton Roads sailors discuss how they train and prepare to serve around the world

NORFOLK, Va. — News 3 is getting a hands-on look at the life of a sailor. We participated in the Navy's Sailor for a Day program, which allows journalists to experience what the Navy has to offer.

Part of the program included spending some time on a landing craft.

“It essentially can transport Marines and gear to any beach we can have cleared," CPO Torrian Boben said about the ship.

Ships like this are vital, and perhaps especially important now with so much going on in the world.

“We train like we fight," Boben said.

As News 3 has reported, multiple Norfolk-based ships and thousands of sailors have been involved in the ongoing fighting in the Middle East.

News 3 was pierside in September when the USS Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group deployed. At the time, it was the third Norfolk-based carrier strike group to respond to the fighting.

“I wish I could be there with my brothers and sisters out there during the fight," Boben said.

Training happens not just on the water, but also below it and above it. During Sailor for a Day, News 3 got to experience a submarine simulator.

“The trainer, that submarine learning facility, they get us ready for that wartime scenario," LTCMDR Leroy Ames explained.

News 3's experience with submariners also included practicing putting out fires. Ames said seeing everything happening in the world and knowing they could be called to respond comes with multiple emotions.

“I think it makes everybody a little bit nervous and excited at the same time," said Ames.

Sailors with a helicopter rescue squadron say training is about being able to adapt to whatever they may face.

“It can get stressful at times. It can get overzealous at some occasions. But also, it’s more of, we train to what we do," said PO1 Rogelio Gomez.

Back on the surface, another simulator helps sailors train to defend against small boat attacks.

“We have a bunch of pre-planned responses that we are trained to do," PO2 Killian Kennedy said.

News 3 got the chance to try it out. On the USS Porter, we tried on the gear sailors use to fight fires on the ship. Sailors say preparing to potentially respond to threats around the world starts at home.

“Making sure your loved ones are squared away and having a plan for them, because you never know what tomorrow holds," said Chief Keith Kolhagen.

A reminder of the sacrifice sailors make to keep us safe in a world that can easily feel anything but.

News 3 will continue to update you if and when local ships and sailors are deployed.