Hampton Roads Transit increases security and awareness

NORFOLK, Va. — All Hampton Roads Transit operations will have increased security, according to an HRT release.

These security enhancements will be on all transit modes, including The Tide light rail and its 11 stations in Norfolk.

A Facebook post showed security camera footage of a potential incident that took place on a local transit unit. News 3 reached out to HRT to see if the recent increase in security measures was a response to this incident.

"Upon reviewing video footage, HRT immediately reported the incident to the Norfolk Police Department. HRT understands that the police have initiated a criminal investigation and is fully cooperating with this investigation." Hampton Roads Transit

The heightened security measures and increased awareness will take effect immediately. The HRT stated that these new initiatives will enhance the set in place standard patrols and closed-circuit video monitoring.

The transit agency announced it is joining other transit systems nationwide in this safety effort. Commuters can expect to see more HRT officers present—they will also work with other law enforcement agencies to enhance security.

HRT says they anticipate providing enhanced security for the foreseeable future.