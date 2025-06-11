Mother of Navy Sailor Angelina Resendiz believes she was murdered

NORFOLK, Va. — Many questions remain unanswered following the recent recovery of the remains of missing Navy sailor Angelina Resendiz in Norfolk Monday night.

The 21-year-old sailor was last seen alive on May 29 at her barracks at Naval Station Norfolk. The Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) later confirmed that she was assigned to the USS James E. Williams.

Body found in Norfolk identified as missing sailor Angelina Resendiz

Resendiz's body was recovered on Monday in a wooded area near Richard Bowling Elementary School. A spokesperson for the family believes she was killed.

Details surrounding how Resendiz ended up in the wooded area and why NCIS is holding another unnamed sailor in pre-trial confinement with charges pending are unclear.

Norfolk TIMELINE: Everything we know about the disappearance of Seaman Angelina Resendiz

In the meantime, her family is seeking answers and accountability.

Lakeesha Atkinson, a spokesperson for the family, described the emotional toll on Resendiz's mother, Esmerelda Castle, saying there's both grief and frustration.

"Mom — her heart is broken," said Atkinson. "She has lost trust in the government, in the military."

Castle previously spoke with News 3 while she was searching for her daughter.

Family representatives claim Castle was not properly notified about her daughter's disappearance.

Watch related: Castle criticizes Navy handling of daughter's death

Mother of Angelina Resendiz criticizes Navy's handling of case following daughter's death

"It started flawed because she was notified by friends and then when she made contact, she was told her daughter had been found, and that was not the case," said Michael Muhammad, another spokesperson for the family.

Muhammad added he believes notifications were again improper when Resendiz's remains were positively identified.

The family has filed complaints with lawmakers and compared the case to that of Ashanti Billie, the namesake of the Ashanti Alert.

"We have to figure out how we can still protect those on base and still communicate to families when there is an issue in a timely manner," Atkinson added.

Watch: Charges pending against sailor in connection to death of Angelina Resendiz

Charges pending against sailor in connection to death of Angelina Resendiz: NCIS

Virginia U.S. Senator Mark Warner (D) said his heart goes out to the family and weighed in:

"I think the family is owed a thorough investigation," Warner said. "I don't know the details but I do think that it is important that we get a thorough investigation of what happened and if there is anyone dropping the ball with the timeliness of letting the family know the sailor had disappeared that needs to be corrected."

Congresswoman Jen Kiggans (Va-R) expressed her commitment to the case as well, stating, "As a Navy veteran and mom, my heart breaks for the Resendiz family. Every military family deserves clear and compassionate communication—especially in times of tragedy. I love our Navy, and I believe families deserve answers. I’ll continue to follow this case closely and support efforts to ensure our service members and their loved ones are treated with the respect they’ve earned."

Norfolk woman is still missing: mother seeks answers in Angelina Resendiz case

News 3 requested additional information from NCIS regarding the case and the unnamed sailor's involvement and is awaiting a response.

NCIS previously stated it is dedicated to pursuing all leads and is committed to uncovering the truth of what happened.

Hopefully soon, there will be answers for those who love Angelina.

"She was a source of joy and hope for all," said Atkinson.