Hemphill to stay on as Old Dominion University president through 2032

NORFOLK, Va. — Old Dominion University’s Board of Visitors has announced a formal contract extension for President Brian O. Hemphill securing his leadership of the university through 2032.

The board cited “unwavering confidence in President Hemphill’s visionary leadership” and praised what it called one of the most transformative periods in ODU history, as reflected in record growth, fundraising, and the landmark integration of Eastern Virginia Medical School.

The board’s decision comes months after a period of turbulence on campus, marked by a Faculty Senate vote of no confidence in Hemphill just before the deadly shooting at Constant Hall on March 12, 2026.

Watch previous coverage: ODU's online course changes prompts no confidence vote against president

ODU's online course changes prompts no confidence vote against president

The Senate's concerns stem from a disagreement over online courses, where Hemphill was viewed as being more aggressive in moving forward with a plan. The faculty said they were not opposed to plans; they just wanted more time to discuss the implications of those plans.

In the aftermath of the shooting, the Senate then resurfaced correspondence about campus security — specifically, a 2024 email to Hemphill regarding door locks at Constant Hall.

Read the original email exchanges over Constant Hall safety, the Faculty Senate's concerns, and the Board of Visitors' response.

The Senate’s move drew sharp criticism from university administration.

As reported by News 3 on March 26, ODU Chief Marketing Officer Kimberly Osborne called the Faculty Senate’s response “disrespectful to the victims and the campus community,” and the Board’s rector R. Murry Pitts labeled any connection of faculty governance concerns to the tragedy as “categorically false.”

Watch previous coverage: Constant Hall concerns resurfaced in ODU Faculty Senate dispute with admin

Constant Hall concerns resurfaced in ODU Faculty Senate dispute with admin

The Board of Visitors has stood firmly behind Hemphill throughout recent events.

In March and in Monday’s announcement extending his term, the board emphasized its own responsibility for university leadership.

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