How a tall ship at Opsail 1986 in Norfolk launched a 38-year love story

NORFOLK, Va. — When Jorge and Lynne Agnese look back on the summer of 1986, neither can help but wonder how close they came to never meeting at all.

The couple's love story began during OpSail 1986, when tall ships from around the world filled Norfolk's waterfront and drew thousands of visitors to Harborfest festivities.

Nearly four decades later, the couple is returning to the same ship where they first met — Argentina's famed training vessel, the ARA Libertad — as Sail250 Virginia brings tall ships back to Hampton Roads.

Their story started with a decision Lynne almost didn't make.

"In fact, I was supposed to go on that Sunday evening to Fort Story," she said. I had my eyes set on a pilot, but a girlfriend of mine had her eyes set on one of the Argentine guys, and she begged me to go to the party with her, and I finally agreed."

At the time, Lynne was an Old Dominion University student who spent part of that summer working at Town Point Park selling T-shirts during Harborfest and OpSail events.

Jorge was also an ODU student, but his path to Norfolk was much different.

Originally from Argentina, Jorge had moved to Hampton Roads about a year and a half earlier to attend Old Dominion University. When the ARA Libertad arrived in Norfolk, Jorge was invited to help welcome the ship and its crew.

For a young man who grew up around sailing, the experience was unforgettable.

"It was fantastic," Jorge recalled. "I got to see the ship firsthand and all the other tall ships coming from all over the world."

He still remembers the atmosphere surrounding OpSail 1986.

Thousands of visitors packed Norfolk's waterfront. Sailors from around the world mingled with locals. Historic tall ships shared the harbor with modern military vessels.

"One thing I remember specifically is the tall ships right next to the warships," Jorge said. "That was quite an image for me."

While Jorge was taking in the sights of the international maritime celebration, Lynne was preparing to attend a reception aboard the Libertad — reluctantly.

Once aboard, guests were required to have escorts.

Lynne's friend quickly disappeared with her own escort, leaving Lynne standing alone.

Then she heard a voice behind her.

"Excuse me, do you have an escort?"

That voice belonged to Jorge.

"I turned around and said, 'No,'" Lynne recalled.

From Jorge's perspective, the moment was just as memorable.

"I saw this girl who was standing by herself, and I said, 'Oh, I need to start a conversation now.'"

The two spent the evening talking aboard the ship.

Lynne assumed Jorge was part of the crew.

After all, they were aboard an Argentine tall ship, and Jorge spoke with an accent.

"I assumed everybody spoke Spanish," she said. "I thought he was an officer."

But later in the evening, she learned Jorge wasn't a sailor at all.

He was another ODU student.

The revelation surprised Lynne, but it didn't change the connection the two had already formed.

In fact, Lynne says she knew almost immediately.

"As soon as I heard, 'Excuse me, do you have an escort?' and I turned around, I was done."

The relationship moved quickly.

"I had a date scheduled the following week and I canceled it," Lynne said with a laugh.

What started as a chance encounter aboard a ship turned into a marriage, four children and nearly four decades together.

Today, the Agneses often share the story with friends, family and anyone curious about how they met.

Their children know it by heart.

So do many of their friends.

Now, with Sail250 Virginia bringing tall ships back to Norfolk, the couple has a chance to relive the moment that changed their lives.

The timing is especially meaningful.

This summer marks nearly 40 years since they first met aboard the Libertad.

As they prepare to step back aboard the same vessel, the couple can't help but reflect on how one unexpected decision altered the course of their lives.

When asked whether their life together would exist without that ship, Jorge didn't hesitate.

"Most likely not."

For Jorge and Lynne Agnese, Harborfest and Norfolk's waterfront are more than part of the city's history.

They're part of their family's history too.

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