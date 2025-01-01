Local animal shelters see more lost pets after New Years celebrations

NORFOLK, Va. — The day after New Years can be a tough one for animal rescuers. Fireworks and loud celebrations can scare pets, causing some to run away. Many of those lost pets wind up at area shelters.

"All of the shelters in the area really struggle with this. It's, you know, a nation-wide concern," said Tammy Lindquist, Community Engagement Manager at Norfolk SPCA.

Lindquist is one of the many people who work to help pets find forever homes. That's a big job since she says Norfolk's SPCA is at full capacity — like many other shelters in the area.

News 3 reached out to see just how many lost pets are coming into shelters in Virginia Beach, Portsmouth, Chesapeake and on the Peninsula after the holiday. We're waiting for responses, though Lindquist anecdotally said the overall number in Hampton Roads is "significant."

"There are many animals missing right now," said Lindquist.

While everyone hopes for a happy reunion, the Coalition for Reuniting Pets and Families reports fewer than 23 percent of all lost pets ever return to their owners.

If your pet is missing Lindquist said there are steps you can take.

"The biggest thing a pet owner can do is make fliers, go to the vet clinic, go into every animal center you can think of in Hampton Roads and beyond. The other place you can post is on all social media. Nextdoor is usually very helpful," said Lindquist. "One thing we do recommend, however, is that you don't offer a reward because you can easily get scammed."

She added that there are others in the community, like Emma Lampert who runs Cliff's Coonhound Rescue & Trapping, who help find and rescue stray pets too.

"How long do people have to find their missing pets at the shelter before they're adopted out?" News 3 reporter Erika Craven asked Lindquist.

"Well, normally a stray hold is ten days," said Lindquist, though that can vary by locality.

Lindquist said if you find a lost pet you can reach out to local animal care centers. And, she said, it's a good idea to microchip and register pets to help pet owners find their pet if it goes missing.

"You need to make sure you update that information. That is very, very important," added Lindquist.

In the meantime, full shelters are always looking for people to foster. For more resources and information on volunteering, fostering or adopting visit the Norfolk SPCA website.