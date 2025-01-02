Local psychologist says perspective, balance is key when faced with tragic information, imagery

NORFOLK, Va. — When troubling events unfold, like what happened this week in New Orleans or in Las Vegas, you might find that you're flooded with information and images, both through traditional media and in sometimes graphic formats on social media. It can have a psychological effect on anybody, even if you're not physically harmed.

Local clinical psychologist Dr. Kristie Norwood told News 3 it's common to ask questions after watching a tragedy or disaster from afar.

"I think it has the ability for us to at least allow people to pause and reflect on, what does this mean for me? Does this mean that I'm safe? Does this mean that this could happen in Hampton Roads? Does this mean that I shouldn't go to, you know, an upcoming event that might be happening that's a crowded situation?" said Dr. Norwood. "It can increase anxiety. It can increase fear. It can also just increase curiosity. We know that curiosity can be helpful for us, but we also have to monitor when that curiosity moves us to a place of... just responding based off fear."

She said experiencing anxiety, depression, or PTSD are possible results.

"It can impact our feelings... If it's trauma in particular, we can actually store that information in our bodies," said Dr. Norwood. "We may feel restless, have difficulty sleeping."

The mental health impact can vary by person, but she said some populations are more vulnerable, like those with past traumas, those working in certain fields like media professionals, and younger people who are still developing a sense of safety.

While many people find it beneficial to stay updated on necessary information, Dr. Norwood said it's important to find balance.

"I think the other piece of this is from a community approach. We want to monitor how people are socializing with others," said Dr. Norwood. "We know that people can recover and really manage trauma when they're in community. So if you start to see people who are disconnecting, or if you yourself are disconnecting from the outside world or from people that you have been connected to, that could be a sign that, you know, maybe I'm having some challenges managing what I've seen or what I've experienced."

She said you can monitor and limit exposure to the negative information, connect and check in regularly with people you care about and work to maintain perspective.

"We know there's many times where people go to concerts, or they go to, you know, Bourbon Street, or they go to Virginia Beach to the Oceanfront, and they have pleasant experiences and they're safe. And so we have to remind ourselves that when we do see these isolated incidents, they're not reflective of the norm that's happening on an everyday basis," said Dr. Norwood.

She added that it's also good to keep open lines of communication with your children, and if you or someone you know is struggling, therapy can often be helpful.